Inspired by the Manchester Bee: Clitheroe school roll out new community art project

Inspired by Manchester's love of their symbolic worker bee, a group of Clitheroe primary school children have taken part in an innovative new art project, displaying their work around the town as a way of connecting with their community.



Supported by several local businesses, students at Clitheroe Pendle Primary School on Princess Avenue in the town have taken part in the Chair Challenge, decorating old school chairs and giving them a new lease of life and then displaying them in the shop windows of Maxwell's, Dawsons, Raffia, Nooshoos, Grays Schoolwear, Muddy Frogs, Voilá, Patches & Buttons, and Le Téte et Tout.

A number of local businesses have gotten involved.

"I was inspired by the Manchester Bee in the City project and wondered what we could create that involved our children and our community," said teacher Mrs Schofield. "Asking the children to use old school chairs seemed a way to give them a new life, to join the community, and provide a purpose and an audience for the work of the Art Club.

"We have created a 'Chair Challenge' for you and your family to explore and view our chairs," Mrs Schofield added. "Pupils who complete the challenge will receive a certificate for their efforts. Congratulations and well done to the Art Club, your chairs look amazing!"