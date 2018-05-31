Inspirational speakers headline Burnley business event

A Burnley company is to host an event to explore how businesses can improve in terms of ideas and innovations.

With its own ethos of continuous product development and industry innovation, VEKA has announced it will host an Institute of Directors event on ‘Inspirational Innovation’ on Thursday, June 7th.

The event, held at the company's Farrington Road headquarters, will see speaker Adrian Caroen who is CEO of Seymour Powell, explore how designers think, and how businesses can create a climate for creative thinking and innovative ideas.

Delivered in the form of top 10 guidelines, these issues will be unpacked and illustrated using examples and anecdotes from Adrian’s own experiences.

VEKA Group Marketing Director Dawn Stockell will join Stuart Thompson, Institute of Directors Chairman, in welcoming the evening’s speakers and attendees.

Dawn said: "We’re looking forward to hosting what promises to be a very interesting and inspiring evening.

"The team at Seymour Powell have been designing innovative products and solving unique problems for around 35 years, just slightly longer than VEKA has been operating here in Burnley, designing our own innovative products and providing unique solutions for the fenestration industry.

The evening’s second speaker will be Jane Dalton who is the Creative Instigator at Groundswell Innovation.

Jane achieved a first class MBA from Cambridge University, and has gone on to manage brand strategy and innovation projects for numerous well-known companies with global reach.

Her experience covers strategic planning, new product/service development, qualitative and quantitative market research and brand definition.

Jane is also ‘Entrepreneur in Residence’ at Lancaster University, and in 2016 she became a volunteer ambassador and brand director for Northern Power Women.

Following the speeches, visitors will be given a tour of the VEKA site to see some of its innovation in action, including the country’s most technically advanced PVC-U mixing plant.

To find out more and secure your £20 ticket (free to IoD members) please visit https://www.iod.com and search by date, or email Lauren.Mullan@iod.com