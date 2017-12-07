Inspirational Ribble Valley teacher is rewarded for helping to deliver sport to girls in school

An inspirational teacher from Stonyhurst College has been recognised for her outstanding dedication to delivering sport to girls in schools.

Charlotte Collard has been announced as an official ambassador for TeamUp – a three-year initiative developed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, England Hockey and England Netball – which is designed to maximise the legacy of three consecutive home women’s World Cups from 2017-2019, and give thousands of seven to 13-year-old girls across the country the chance to play team sports.

As one of 15 ambassadors, Charlotte will become the face of TeamUp, using social media to spread the news about the initiative and introducing TeamUp to colleagues, peers and parents, to ensure school girls experience the benefits of team sport. Ambassadors will also encourage pupils in their school to become “TeamUp Champions” to help engage their peers in team sport.

Charlotte and her fellow ambassadors will be rewarded with a range of prizes based on the number of schools they encourage to take part in the TeamUp initiative, including sports kit, match tickets, signed women’s cricket World Cup shirt and a chance to win a pair of tickets to the sold-out Hockey World Cup Final 2018.

With the help of the new ambassadors, the TeamUp initiative hopes to have a long term effect on the delivery of school sport.

The gender gap in participation between girls and boys begins in the later years of primary school and continues to widen in secondary school. Marked gender differences are noted in school sport with 11 to 15-year-old girls less likely to play for a school team, be a member of a sports club, play sport against others in PE lessons or take part in a competition than boys of the same age.

One solution to this is support teachers to provide quality opportunities to young girls in school. TeamUp wants to reward those already doing great things to make a difference and provide support to all schools.

For more details or to sign a school up to TeamUp, visit: www.teamupengland.com