Information-packed science week at Ribble Valley high school

From reciting all 100 chemical elements to learning how to make a great paper aeroplane, British Science Week at a Ribble Valley secondary school proved to be a real success.

The event, which is a celebration of science, aims to provide fascinating, entertaining and engaging events and activities.

One of the reptiles shown to Ribblesdale pupils during science week.

At Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, Year Seven pupils were involved in a "Battle of the Bands" reciting all known chemical elements which is no mean feat as there are more than 100 of them.

Meanwhile, visitors from BAE Systems made hover crafts using fans from computers and Alston Observatory posed the question of extra-terrestrial life and explained the formation of everything.

Dave Wyld, a first responder from the ambulance service, provided information on his work and general first aid, ensuring all in the class had their oxygen saturation and pulse measured.

Dr Webster looked at aeronautics and the science behind how to make a great paper aeroplane.

Pupils experiment during science week.

Custard and Alice, two 12 ft Anaconda snakes were a definite hit, taking five people to hold them. Critters2you provided opportunities for pupils and staff to learn, hold and interact with spiders, iguanas, snakes and monitor lizards.

ACROSS College performed experiments on human hair and the science of shampoo, while visitors from the Ribble Rivers Trust informed pupils about the state of the local rivers and what is needed to improve them while Cuadrilla discussed the pros and cons of fracking for shale gas.

Burnley College delivered a master class on physics and biology at A-level and Paradigm Precision delivered work on aerodynamics.

Parents and pupils also attended a "Murder Mystery Evening" where they performed forensic techniques to solve the murder of Mr Plant with all the usual suspects from the game of Cluedo.

Primary school classes attended dissection classes and science staff delivered assemblies and masterclasses.

For those with a strong constitution there were autopsy lunches, including eye, lungs and heart dissections.

The science buskers were also out and about at lunchtime and morning registration demonstrating whizz-bang experiments.

Pupils from Year 10 were treated to a trip to 3M, with a tour and presentation of the processes within the company with pupils leaving with a goody bag. As well as a trip to Manchester University, Year Eight pupils visited the "Big Bang" event in Birmingham while Year Nine visited UCLAN looking at future careers in science.

Activities were not just limited to recreational time. Within science lessons, Year Seven worked on making seismographs, Year Eight followed in Harry Potter’s footsteps performing potions aka chemical reactions. Year Nine, meanwhile, looked at climate change and the use of floating gardens to grow food on flood plains. Some classes also entered the international Biology Olympiad competition. School lunches also had a science theme with DNA pasta twists and volcanology smoothies as well as the re-labelling of drinks using chemical formula.