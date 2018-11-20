Individuality and uniqueness celebrated at Ribble Valley school

Youngsters at a Clitheroe primary school celebrated their own uniqueness and that of others as part of activities to mark anti-bullying.

Pupils at St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School, which is based on Lowergate in Clitheroe, took part in Odd Socks Day - an initiative which was launched by children’s TV star Andy Day to help celebrate the uniqueness of every child.

An assembly at the school introduced this year's anti-bullying theme of "choose respect" and pupils danced as well as sang to the new Odd Socks song which is also called Choose Respect.

Following assembly, everyone went to their classes to complete a range of activities including signing the school's anti-bullying charter and taking part in a "design an anti-bullying sock" competition.