Indie quartet The Illicits signing new single in Clitheroe record store

The Illicits will be signing their latest single at Townsend Records in Clitheroe tomorrow

The four-piece band from Blackburn, newly-signed by the legendary Alan McGee to his Creation 23 label, are being heralded as the essential guitar band the UK music scene has been waiting for, creating what McGee has described as “terrace punk”.

They will be signing new single "Left Behind" at 4pm.

With their blistering live shows, The Illicits are bringing people together, speaking to their peers in the north and documenting life in the post-industrial northern towns and cities.

The band’s euphoric take on punk rock is instilling confidence and swagger into the northern music scene, and increasingly resonating with kids up and down the country as word spreads.

“Left Behind” features Sex Pistols legend Steve Jones on guitar, and is an urgent, anthemic slice of punk rock. Steve recorded his part at Atticus Ross’ (Nine Inch Nails) studio in LA.

The cover of the Underworld classic “Born Slippy” has become a firm fan favourite at live shows, with the band encoring with the 90s classic.

The Illicits became the first band ever to appear on Soccer AM without releasing any music when they performed live on the show earlier this year.

This latest AA side release follows the vinyl-only release of debut single “In What World”. The record sold-out on pre-sales alone, entering the vinyl charts at Number 4 on release.

To date the band have focused on physical releases only, avoiding streaming as they’ve built their reputation on word of mouth.

The Illicits have already supported The Zutons and Miles Kane, and have been recently supporting Liam Gallagher.

This month they head to Scotland to support Primal Scream before wrapping up the year with a homecoming gig at St George’s Hall in Blackburn on Saturday, December 21st.