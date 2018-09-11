Inclement weather fails to dampen spirits at annual agricultural show

Community stalwart Captain David McNamee said it was an honour and privilege to be president at this year’s Hodder Valley Show.

And despite the heavy rainfall on Saturday, Capt. McNamee added that this had not deterred people coming along.

Brogan Barker (eight) who won supreme sheep of the show with his own ewe.

“It was an honour and a privilege to work with such a dedicated and enthusiastic body of people who give up their free time to make the show the success that it is,” said Capt. McNamee.

"Despite the inclement weather everyone enjoyed the show and, despite the weather, there was a better than expected turn out of both people attending and exhibits.”

President Capt. McNamee and his wife Jean have been involved with the show for well over 30 years.

Capt. McNamee, who has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes by organising the annual Slaidburn Steam Fair, has also acted as Hodder Valley Show’s photographer for many years – supplying photos to the Clitheroe Advertiser.

A scene from this year's Hodder Valley Show.

Speaking about the importance of farming to the local rural community, Capt. McNamee said: “The connection between the health of the agricultural sector and the health of the community is something which is so strong. If we take away the family farms and the farmers – what would be left?

“As we all understand, the special bits of the countryside, loved by visitors doesn’t happen by accident. It is the farmers and gamekeepers who created it and are now the custodians of our countryside. But the role they and their families play goes further than that.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s diversified businesses run by farmers’ wives, the WI, the PCC or the Young Farmers, to name but a few, they are so often the lifeblood of our villages and shows like this.”

He added: “It is important that our show retains its traditional appeal and doesn’t drift too far from its roots.”

The vintage tractors at this year's show.

Highlights of the show, which was held at Duckmire Farm, Chapel Street, Slaidburn, this year, was the sheep shearing with large crowds watching the display, the young handlers with their sheep and cattle, plus the display of rural businesses in the craft tent and food hall.

A human table football game plus the weighted sack game were also very popular while Slaidburn Silver Band entertained throughout the day.

For more photos see this Thursday's Clitheroe Advertiser and Times newspaper.

Trophy results:

The fell race.

Champion Holstein, Late S.R.H. Leaver Challenge Cup, Hanson Silver Challenge Cup for a cow – J.D. and J.A. Holgate; SC Nutrition Plate – Ingham family; Late Col. C.G.Hurst Trophy – Whitegate Ayrshires; The Cottam Cup – Robert Barge and Harry Redmayne; The Preston Farmers’ Trophy – David Breaks and Beth Duerden; Bibby Cup – Beth Duerden; Proctor Shield – David Breaks; Claremont Shield – Lucy Bargh; Shepherd Agri Award – Freddie Shorrock; The Dougie Trophy – Stephen Walker; Hanson Silver Challenge Cup for a bull – Procters Farm; Mrs H.A. Shaw Challenge Cup – Steven Walker; The Late Edward Parkinson Trophy, The Timothy Procter Challenge Cup – J.C. Walker and Son; Late J. Davis Storke Hotel Challenge Trophy, Champion Commercial Animal – Clare Cropper and John Mellin; Beef Young Handler Trophy – Thomas Capstick; John Townson Shield – Beth Duerden; Late Walter Greenhalgh Trophy – Karl Oyston; The Fylde Water Board Trophy, West Cumberland Farmers’ Tankard, J.L. Wood Trophy – T. Robinson and Son; The Norman Trees Challenge Trophy, United Utilities Water Plc Perpetual Challenge Cup – Brogan Barker; The Stephen Schofield Memorial Cup – E. Howard; The Mrs C. J. Hirst Trophy, Champion any other breed – Richard Seed; Sheep young handler, 16 years and under – Evie Moon; Young Farmers’ special prize – James Harrison; James Southworth Rose Bowl – Margaret Breaks; Mrs M. Heaton Trophy, Late W.R. King Wilkinson Trophy - Mary Cowking; The Miss E. Howard Memorial Trophy – Patricia Laxton; Mr and Mrs J. Parry Shield, The Late J.C. Kenyon Trophy – Tracey Ankers; Barker Shield – George Ireland; The Pyethorn Cup – Jeff Wilson; The George and Betty Pearson Trophy – Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge; Hodson Trophy – Christine Newhouse; The Mrs Em Taylor Challenge Cup – Marie Beattie; Late James Thompson Trophy, The Late John King-Wilkinson Trophy – Nicola Robson; The Jar Kaye Trophy – Isobel Kellett; Young Farmers’ Special Prize – James Harrison; Bolton Cup for Girls – Elizabeth Leeming; Bolton Cup for Boys – William Leeming; Hodder Valley Show Award – Guys Machinery; YFC Challenge Trophy – James Harrison; Late Mr W. Robinson Cup, The Thomas Leedham Memorial Cup, The Local Sheepdog Trial Perpetual Cup – Rob Walker; Most Outstanding Exhibit pre-school section – Danny Dixon, reception year section – Emily Pinder, Year One and Two section – Eve Williams; Handwriting Trophy Years Three to Four – William Abbott; The Rickett Family Challenge Trophy – Mya Bennett; Handwriting Trophy Years Five to Six – Megan Cowking; Most Outstanding Exhibit Year Five and Six Section – Max Williams; The Late T. Forrest Cup – Millie Stockdale; The Late Mrs J. Thompson Trophy – Linda Roberts; The Pearson Trophy – Thomas Sprowell; The Charlie Robinson Trophy – Ben Johnson; Farmhouse Fayre Trophy – Rachel Glendinning; The Daniel MacCarthy Rose Bowl – Aldwyth Pearson; Col. L.C. King-Wilkinson Silver Rose Bowl – Michael Fox; Show award for best craft stall – The Willow Weaver, the best food hall stand – Pendle Pat a Cakes.