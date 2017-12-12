In pictures: Santa makes an early stop in Clitheroe for festive charity run

Santa in various guises, along with elves, festive fairies and even the odd Christmas pudding, made an early visit to Clitheroe on Saturday for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s second annual Castle Park Santa Dash/Stroll.

An enthusiastic crowd of some 50 runners, which included parish priest the Rev. Andy Froud and his dog Lulah, were set on their way for the one-mile run/walk around the park’s playing field by town crier Roland Hailwood and businessman and cancer charity champion Bill Honeywell BEM.

Santa and his elves were out in force over the weekend

On completion, they were able to take their finishers’ certificates up to the Atrium Café Bar and exchange them for a free hot or cold drink.

Rosemere also had a fundraising pitch on Clitheroe Market, staffed by volunteers, who hosted fun fairground style games and a tombola. Its takings, together with funds raised by the dashers, is expected to top £500.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s area fundraising co-ordinator for the Ribble Valley, said: “It was bitterly cold so we are extremely grateful to everyone who braved the weather and turned out to support us.

“We would also like to thank the Atrium Café Bar for providing refreshments and the stall holders on Clitheroe Market for their warm welcome.”

Money raised by the dash/stroll and market stall will be put towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which is funding a trio of ground breaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its opening.

The centre provides all local radiotherapy treatment, specialist diagnostics and surgery plus complex chemotherapy and other highly specialised care for patients from throughout the two counties.

As well as supporting Rosemere Cancer Centre, Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds projects to bring world class cancer treatment and services to another eight hospitals in Lancashire and South Cumbria where cancer patients are treated, including the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Hospitals.

Further information on its work can also be found by visiting the website at www.rosemere.org.uk