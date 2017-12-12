In pictures: Festive ladies' lunch boosts funds

A total of 152 members and guests attended the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support 100 Club’s Christmas lunch at Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho.

Entertainment was provided by the Salvation Army band and by Sean Heffernan’s renderings of traditional festive songs.

In the last three months the committee has raised 19,500

While enjoying the festive music, the ladies were able to peruse the 13 stalls selling a wide variety of Christmas gifts.

In the last three months, the committee has raised £19,500, of which £1,325 came from a farmers’ 65 mile sponsored walk organised by Helen Berry. The lunch itself raised £1,800 with the raffle adding another £735.

Committee members would like to send all their members their best wishes for the New Year and thank them for their generous support.

In addition, they would like to express their thanks to all the local businesses and Ribble Valley residents generally for their continued support.