In pictures: Crowds flock to Clitheroe's Christmas spectacular

Hundreds of people visited Clitheroe on Saturday for a festive extravaganza.

Organised by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Santa travelled to the town by train in the morning and was visited by youngsters at his grotto in the United Reformed Church on Moor Lane.

There was a good turnout to the towns seventh Walking Nativity

Stalls in the lower hall of the church and carol singing attracted locals and tourists alike as did Clitheroe Town Band who were playing in Swan Courtyard, where local businesses had created a “Crafty Courtyard”, Clitheroe Ukelele Band also performed at The Rose and Crown pub and local band Good Foxy performed at Maxwells.

Other attractions included donkey rides plus food and craft stalls in the town centre.

There was also a good turnout to the town’s seventh Walking Nativity with people making their way through the town for a service conducted by the Rev. Andy Froud at the crib at Clitheroe Castle gates. Youngsters Robert and Laila, who had been randomly selected from all those who applied, acted at Joseph and Mary.

Meanwhile, at Clitheroe Market, the first of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s festive markets took place.

More than 40 of the finest artisan food and craft-makers in the North West brought festive spice and the rustle of wrapping paper to the market in an event that will also be held this Saturday and on December 16th.

There was also the official Christmas Tree lights switch on performed by Deputy Mayor Stuart Carefoot and Deputy Mayoress Sarah Rainford with Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood also offering a helping hand.