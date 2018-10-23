Iconic cycling hero will give talk in Clitheroe and sign his new book

Five-time Olympic Gold Medallist and Tour De France winner, Sir Bradley Wiggins, will talk about his astounding life, career and inspirations with triple Olympic Medallist and former Double World Champion Rob Hayles in Clitheroe on Tuesday.

This not-to-be-missed event is to mark the publication of Bradley’s new book “Icons: My Inspiration, My Motivation, My Obsession” and will be his only book signing.

Admission to the event, which is being hosted by Silverwood Events and will take place at Beacon – The Fell Bike and Triathlon Superstore, Unit 5, Deanfield Drive, Link 59 Business Park in Clitheroe, includes a hardback copy of the book which Bradley will sign on the night.

Doors will open at 5pm with those who attend welcome to browse the store and enjoy light refreshments.

The world of professional cycling is fraught with fierce competition, fervent dedication and unerring ambition, and only a handful of competitors reach iconic status. Among them is Sir Bradley Wiggins – a man uniquely placed to reflect on the history of this remarkable sport and its unforgettable titans.

In Icons, Wiggins takes the reader on an extraordinarily intimate journey through the sport, presenting key pieces from his never-before-seen collection of memorabilia. Over the course of his illustrious career, he amassed hundreds of items – often gifts from its greatest and most controversial figures. Each reflects an icon, a race or a moment that fundamentally influenced Wiggins on both a personal and professional level.

For more details and tickets visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/bradley-wiggins-in-conversation-with-rob-hayles-tickets-50924378186