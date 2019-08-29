Hunt on for rescue hen host site in Lancashire

A national hen welfare charity is urgently appealing for a new host site in Lancashire from which to rehome ex- battery hens, as its current host is stepping aside after more than 12 years’ service.

The British Hen Welfare Trust has to date rehomed 48,000 hens in the county and is now looking for somewhere in

the Blackburn / Burnley area to help with rehoming hens.

Adele Hall has operated the charity’s Haslingden rehoming site for over a decade and will remain as BHWT Lancashire Co-ordinator.

She said: “Working with a great team of people and meeting our lovely rehomers on the day is so rewarding. I have made many friends and enjoyed nearly 13 years of preparing and hosting BHWT rehoming days but retirement from that side beckons as I get older and it is now time to pass on the baton.

“Whoever takes over the hosting and driving for this Lancashire team will become part of an enthusiastic group of like-minded people and experience the fabulous rewards that come with being a rehoming volunteer.”

Most of the hens rehomed by the charity have lived in cages for 18 months and have never experienced sunshine or tasted fresh grass. Becoming a host site will enable the BHWT’s rehoming work to continue in Lancashire, and with it comes the feelgood factor of knowing you’re helping save thousands of lives.

The criteria for becoming a host site is simple. You just need an empty barn or stable preferably with a parking area for up to 10 cars. The site must be available at weekends roughly every four to six weeks.

For more information and a no obligation chat about offering your premises as a host site, please email Gaynor.davies@bhwt.co.uk or call 01884 860084.