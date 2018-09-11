Hundreds step back in time at heritage day

Rain did little to deter the enthusiastic heritage seekers in Clitheroe over the weekend who descended into the town to mark Heritage Open Day.

From the Mayor’s Parlour and the cutting of the ribbon, to opening the newly-restored Clitheroe Advertiser bound volumes of past editions back to the late 19th century, to Suffragettes demanding the vote for women, it was an exciting place to be!

Talented members of the Stage 2 drama group provided well researched actors to interact with the public as they protested about their low wages and were met by the Reading of the Riot Act outside the Swan and Royal in Castle Street. The Lord and Lady of the Castle roamed the grounds, and Captain King and the Mariner were heard far and wide as they explained their role in Captain Cook’s travels and the link to Clitheroe.

Many shops put on special displays about the history of their trade and the buildings in which they work. Visitors to the town were intrigued with the rich array of old photographs, ledgers and stories from the past. They visited the churches and places of faith across the town.

Many buildings carried the special print of the soldier who represents all soldiers in Clitheroe. Underneath each one was the simple message carrying their name, what they did in the First and Second World Wars and how they died and their age.

At noon, townspeople and visitors alike gathered in the Market Place. The Rev. Andy Froud led a special service of Remembrance, the Royal British Legion were the Standard Bearers and did the Exhortation. A Roll Call of honour was read and the Last Post played. The crowds fell silent as all reflected on the sacrifices of those soldiers from Clitheroe who did not come home.

A spokesman said: “The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the project, including Booths for donating the ‘Soldiers Chocolate’ for the end of the children’s trails and Barclays for donating the pens for the trails, plus Clitheroe Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the trails themselves. Thanks to the library for their fascinating displays, Ribble Valley Borough Council for the Town Trail, The Old Post House for sponsoring the images of the Soldiers, Sgt Dave Simpson and PCSO Katie Ferguson for arranging to open the front of the Police Station, The Mayor of Clitheroe Town Council for the use of the Mayor’s Parlour, John Lambert for his research and presentation of plans and images, Andrew Scofield for the ‘sound scapes’, Mick Paye for maps of old Clitheroe, Stephen Lancaster for his support at the Grand and Borough Printers for going the extra mile!”

