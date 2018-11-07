Hundreds raised at spooky event to support the terminally ill

A Hallowe'en-themed gin tasting event raised £900 to help support local residents diagnosed with a terminal illness.



At the event, organised by members of the Ribble Valley fundraising group for Marie Curie, representatives from Bowland Distillery gave a talk about their Batch Gins with samples for everyone to taste.

Meanwhile, food was provided by The Authentic Asian Street Food Stall which trades on Clitheroe Market.

Thanks have been expressed to all who attended and made it such a fun event.

Members of the fundraising group would also like to thank two enterprising school girls - Heidi and Trinity Holgate - for raising £70.37 through staging various events for the charity.