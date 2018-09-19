Hundreds at funeral for much loved Burnley couple who died in Egypt

Hundreds of people turned out this morning for the double funeral of Burnley couple John and Susan Cooper who died on holiday in Egypt last month.



There was standing room only at the service held at St Catherine's Church in Todmorden Road which was followed by a private cremation.

The couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, was one of the pall bearers for her mother's coffin and mourners entered the church to the song, That's What Friends Are For by Dionne Warwick.

And many of the women mourners wore brightly coloured clothes as a special request from Kelly who said her mum always said she did not want them to wear "dark, dreary" colours.

Mourners sang the hymn I Watch The Sunrise and Kelly lead the tributes for her parents, describing her dad as "my rock" and her mum as a "beautiful person, inside and out."

Lionel Richie's Endless Love was also played and the service ended with the song There You'll Be by Faith Hill.

There was a request for family flowers only but donations are being accepted to Dementia UK and the Masonic charities c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Rossendale Road, Burnley.

John (69) and his 63-year-old wife were holidaying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel when Kelly found them both seriously ill in their room when they failed to show up for breakfast.

An investigation by the Egyptian authorities claims that the couple died from E coli which the family are disputing.

An inquest was opened and adjourned to a future date yesterday in Preston and post mortem and toxicology tests have been carried out as a matter or urgency to determine the exact cause of death.