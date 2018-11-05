Huge poppy to be projected on Clitheroe Castle marking WW1 centenary

A huge poppy is to be projected on Clitheroe Castle from today commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The projection will be visible from the town centre and the north of Clitheroe.

Then at 7pm on November 11th, Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot will light one of 1,000 national beacons marking the historic Armistice, after which church bells will peal in a celebration of peace.

Residents wishing to watch the Clitheroe Castle beacon being lit are advised that the best vantage point will be at the castle gates in Castlegate, as the beacon will be lit in front of the poppy and will not be visible from the castle grounds.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot said: “The centenary of the First World War has provided many opportunities to acknowledge the enormous sacrifice made by local men and women, who were killed or wounded in action, or worked tirelessly at home in the fields and factories.

“The council has marked every stage of the centenary, with tree-planting schemes, vigils and a garden of light, and is proud to join this final national commemoration.”

Ribble Valley Borough Council has marked every stage of the First World War centenary. In 2014, it planted 41 oak trees bearing plaques in memory of the borough’s fallen, including one by His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

And in September Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee agreed to register the Kestor Lane recreation ground in Longridge as a Centenary Field with conservation charity Fields in Trust.

The Kestor Lane recreation ground dedication will take place during the official Longridge Remembrance Day parade, which leaves Longridge Civic Hall at 10am and culminates in a service at St Paul’s CE Church in Church Street at 11-45am.

The First World War was a turning point in world history, claiming the lives of 16 million people across the world and having a huge impact on those who experienced it.

As Ribble Valley did not exist until 1974, a precise tally of the fallen does not exist, but it is believed to be around 1,000.