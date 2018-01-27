Housing developer backs festival with donation

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey Manchester which is building new homes in the town has donated £300 to the Snow Moon Festival in Clitheroe.

The day-long event, organised by the Cloudspotting Music and Arts Festival, will bring people together through artistic activities with the home builder’s cash boost helping fund storytelling sessions, costume making, arts and crafts plus live music at the event.

Helen Ficorilli, director of the Cloudspotting Music and Arts Festival, said: “We’re thankful to Taylor Wimpey for this helpful donation. It’s great to see them support this event, which has been recognised as a crucial part to the progression of our town by promoting health and wellbeing within the community.”

The festival will finish with a free electric live music concert at the Grand Venue.

Chloe Dunn, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re proud to support the Snow Moon Festival as it is a fantastic opportunity for people to get involved with the arts. We love being part of this vibrant community and look forward to working together with more local organisations and causes as we continue to build at Half Penny Meadows.”