Housebuilder supports new family hub

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey is delighted to be supporting an innovative project for children, young people and their families in Clitheroe.

It has donated £500 towards the creation of The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, which will offer social and emotional support for families. Half Penny Meadows is a brand-new development Pendle Road. Fiona Maudsley, co-founder and development officer of the project, said: "All help is gratefully received as we aim to provide a fully-functioning hub offering therapy to promote mental health and wellbeing."