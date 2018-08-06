Hospice hosts Summer at the Proms

A patriotic afternoon is set to be a rousing success, as East Lancashire Hospice host a Summer at the Proms event.

Set at the Spread Eagle in Sawley, the ticket-only event is set to be an afternoon to remember next Thursday (August 16th).

Attendees will be greeted by Rossendale-based 10-piece brass band “Play it Forward”, who will be playing a range of popular songs, led by a conductor, before tucking into their two-course meal. After lunch, the band will encourage guests to warm up their vocal chords and sing along to a selection of songs including Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.

Guests will be made to feel like they are attending the Last Night at the Proms, as they wave their Union Jack flags. The afternoon, which is being sponsored by Heritage Envelopes (pictured) will conclude by a performance from Michael Kennedy.