Hospice has solution to unwanted gift dilemma

Sick of the sight of chocolate?! Did you know volunteers at an East Lancashire charity can turn your unwanted Christmas gifts into much more?

East Lancashire Hospice is asking residents in the Ribble Valley with unwanted Christmas chocolates to donate them to the charity.

The Blackburn-based organisation, which provides care for those with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is promising to put them to good use.

A spokesman said: “Donate your unopened chocolates, biscuits and any other unwanted gifts you get to the hospice and we can make these into beautiful hampers ready to raffle off and raise money for patient care. You can drop these off at any of our hospice charity shops or at the hospice. For more information please contact 01254 287011.”