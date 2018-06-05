Hopes that tribute band will come ‘bac’ soon

If you want to be transported back to the 70s and 80s for a Fleetwood Mac concert then make sure you buy a ticket for one of critically acclaimed tribute band Fleetwood Bac’s shows.

Performing at Clitheroe’s The Grand on Saturday, there was a real air of anticipation and expectation around the performance, with an audience consisting of all ages eager to enjoy a night of Fleetwood Mac classics with tribute show Fleetwood Bac not disappointing.

The audience couldn't get enough of Fleetwood Bac.

Regarded as the UK’s most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute show – endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself and raved about by guitarist Peter Green’s biographer – they were the first Fleetwood Mac tribute band to fully replicate the classic Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood Rumours line up.

And as they came on to the stage in full costume it was clear that this was going to be a night to remember.

Opening with various tracks including Little Lies, Everywhere and Big Love from Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night album, the band went on to play favourites from Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album including Dreams, Second Hand News, Songbird and You Make Loving Fun.

Tracks such as Albatross were also included from the Peter Green era of Fleetwood Mac and there were also tracks from Stevie Nick’s solo career.

Edge of Seventeen, Rhiannon, and Gold Dust Woman were some of the standout tracks of the evening while another crowd pleaser was The Chain, recognisable to many as the Formula One theme tune.

The vocals and musicianship of Fleetwood Bac really were impressive as was the band’s attempts to replicate the infamous on-stage chemistry. Meanwhile, Fleetwood Bac’s Mick Fleetwood had the drummer’s mannerisms down to a tea which was mesmerising to watch.

The band also frequently interacted with the audience and after the show stayed to sign autographs and speak to fans which was a lovely touch.

Everyone seemed to come away from the gig on a high and hoping that Fleetwood Bac’s promise to return to Clitheroe will soon materialise.