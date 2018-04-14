Holmes Mill named Lancashire's best in National Pub & Bar Awards

From Llanelli in West Wales to the Orkney Islands in Northern Scotland, The National Pub & Bar Awards have scoured the UK for the very best that the 94 counties have to offer, with a familiar Clitheroe jaunt taking the title as Lancashire's best.

As County Winners of the National Pub & Bar Awards, the chosen establishments are some of the finest examples currently operating in the United Kingdom’s cities, towns, and villages, with each locale selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories.

Amongst the much-vaunted haunts is Clitheroe's Holmes Mill, which is now in with a chance of winning the crown as overall winner. The title will be officially announced at a red carpet celebration in London on Wednesday, May 23rd, with 15 Regional Winners also to be announced as well as the esteemed overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

“This positive, industry-boosting news comes at a time when closures of pubs and bars are too often focused on in the press,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “The sole purpose of the National Pub & Bar Awards is to tell as many people as possible about the incredible businesses that these County Winners are running.

"With 94 triumphant pubs on the winners list, chances are that every person in the UK will have an award-winning pub near them," he added. "Get out there and see these places for yourselves!”