Holiday company launch investigation after Burnley couple die abroad

A holiday company has launched an investigation after a couple from Burnley died on holiday.

The couple died at the resort of Hurghada in Egypt and a probe was launched immediately by Thomas Cook travel agents.

The company's Head of Customer Welfare Carol Mackenzie flew out to the resort last night to meet with relatives of the couple and offer support.

A statement released by the Chief of Thomas Cook, Ingo Burmester, today said the company was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of the couple, one of whom was a "loyal and long serving member" of the company at the Burnley branch of the travel agents.

Mr Burmester said: "Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones. We are urgently investigating with the hotel and supporting the local authorities.”

The tragic news was broken to staff at the branch in Chancery Walk this morning and the store was closed for the day as a mark of respect.