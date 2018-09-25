Hoe down raises hundreds for community project

A hoe down raised more than £500 for a Ribble Valley community project.

Held in Read St John's CE Primary School, this is the second hoe down that has been staged to raise money for St John’s Read and St Peter’s Simonstone community project.

Kitty Hawk provided excellent music for dancing.

Organised by the fund raising committee at St John’s Read and St Peter’s Simonstone, Simply Scrumptious in Read provided supper at the event during which the bar was open and there was also a raffle.

Music was provided by Kitty Hawk and more than 70 people enjoyed the fundraiser.

Just some of those who enjoyed the evening.