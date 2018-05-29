Hitting road in fight with Polio

Almost 60 cars of all shapes and sizes hit the road for an informal tour of Great Britain, as part of the Purple4Polio campaign to raise awareness of the fight to eradicate polio worldwide.

Clitheroe Rotarian and local estate agent Bill Honeywell, together with Malcolm Baldwin, of Accrington Rotary, joined forces to enter the event in a 15-year-old VW Beetle, raising more than £2,000

Suitably decorated with stickers from local sponsors and EndPolioNow, in four days the duo covered over 1,800 miles, visiting a total of 25 checkpoints as far away as The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at St Andrews, Beamish Museum near Durham, King’s College Cambridge, Brands Hatch racing circuit, Powderham Castle near Exeter, and Llandudno, before finishing at Halifax Minster last Thursday.

Charity champion Bill said: “The Rotary GB event was a great success, attracting crews from all over the country in vehicles as diverse as modern Audis and SUVs to ‘scrapyard’ finds, a very ancient AJS 9 and a 1920s Rolls Royce silver Phantom. Each crew was free to choose their own route so there was no ‘convoy’ of cars.

“Local sponsors including Sagar Insurances, James Alpe and Evans Accountants - to mention just a few, plus dozens of individuals, gave support with help and money, and donations are likely to be well over £2,000. This will be tripled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who are keen supporters of the EndPolioNow movement.”

Bill added: “Polio is a devastating disease, fortunately eradicated in the UK, but as recently as 1988 there were over 350,000 new cases a year globally. This is down to fewer than 20 so far this year, mainly in Afghanistan, and it’s vital that the momentum is kept up so that before 2025 we’ll be able to consign polio to the history books.”

Anyone wishing to donate can log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/purple4

polio-grandtour, or donate at the Honeywell Estate Agents office in Clitheroe.