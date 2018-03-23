Historic church needs your support

A spring fashion show by Your Style Boutique is the latest event in the campaign to raise funds towards keeping a popular local church open for the community.

Christ Church at Chatburn was the first church to be built in the reign of Queen Victoria almost 200 years ago and is showing its age. And repairs costing around £30,000 are needed to maintain and improve this Grade II listed building for future generations.

Some of the work is to its entrance doors, so everybody is invited to take part in the campaign to “Open the Door to Christ Church Chatburn”, go in and have fun while raising these essential funds.

The fashion show is organised by Clitheroe’s Your Style Boutique and, because of the layout required, takes place in the church school’s hall next door to the church on Tuesday, April 17th, starting at 7-30pm. Lots of spring and summer styles will be on show in the latest colours and trends. There will be opportunity to buy on the night and there will also be a great range of jewellery, scarves and handbags. There will be a raffle too and tickets for the event cost £5 including a glass of wine or soft drink. They can be obtained from Your Style Boutique, 6 Wellgate, Clitheroe, Chatburn School or Roy Porter Butchers in Chatburn. Alternatively, call either 01200 441690 or 07083 490854.

Priest-in-Charge, the Rev. Andy Froud said the church’s fundraiser, Clive Greenwood, is working hard to apply for grants, but warned that the church is under no illusion about the difficulty of securing such help in today’s economic climate.

“We must find at least half of the total ourselves,” said Andy, who went on to outline the church’s plans.

“Some money will come from fundraising events, but much will have to be given directly, enhanced where possible by gift aid. The church like most organisations needs money to survive and to meet the developing needs.”

Around a third of the money has already been raised from concerts and from grants. Further fundraising events are arranged to take place including a Royal Vintage Afternoon Tea in May and Opera in Concert in June when once again there will be an invitation to open the door to Christ Church Chatburn and come in to have fun.

Details of these events will appear in the Clitheroe Advertiser.