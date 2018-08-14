High-value cars stolen from Langho

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two high-value vehicles from Langho.

A dark blue Ranger Rover, registration number MV61CJY and a black Audi A4 Estate, registration number YE56OBK, were stolen from outside a house in Hillcrest Road.

Police investigations are continuing into the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Could anyone who has sighted either of these vehicles or has knowledge of their whereabouts contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180813-0185 or alternatively e-mail 4626@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."