High flyers set to learn new skills on drone course

Burnley College is launching a course to help drone fans of all ages learn essential skills and pick up top tips on how to make the most of their high-tech gadget.

The course starts this Saturday, April 7th, from 10am to noon and runs until Saturday, September 1st at the college campus on Princess Way..

It is being led by fully-qualified, experienced drone pilot Mark Webber, a skilled Advanced Engineering Tutor at Burnley College, who said: “Drone piloting has become one of the fastest-growing tech-based hobbies for people of all ages over the past few years.

"However, many people struggle to acquire the skills needed to make the most of their drone once the initial excitement has worn off.

“I fly my drone as a photographer and get a lot of enjoyment through the landscapes of Burnley and the surrounding area I can capture from the unique viewpoints it gives me.

"I want everybody to be able to use their drones to their fullest, which is why we’ve set up this course, to enable people to gain skills and get their drones out of the spare room and into the air.”

The course is suitable for all levels of ability, with emphasis on learning how to take off, fly and land correctly and safely, as well as gaining impressive tricks and skills. The full cost of the course is £60, or single sessions are £10 each.

Those taking part should bring their own drone. Participants must be aged eight-plus and adults accompanying children will be offered a free pass to spend an hour in the college gym.

To find out more visit www.burnley.ac.uk or ring student services on 01282 733373 or email s.serrvices@burnley.ac.uk.