Here is how to keep pushing towards your fitness goals with body weight and strength training

Dan Donohue, of Fitness Formation, writes about body weight and strength training.

Spring is well and truly here and the days are drawing out into long, sunny evenings.

This is the perfect time of the year to evaluate where we are and it tends to breathe a fresh outlook onto the year and to help to draw a little perspective on what is left of it and what can still be achieved before the holiday season comes round again.

Whilst many start the year promising themselves that they will get in the kind of shape they’ve always wanted to be in, it very rarely comes to fruition.

Well, we’re here to put that right. You are going to do it and you will do it. The time has come. It’s time to get going and this time, we keep going.

In this week’s column, we’re going to show you a couple of methods and ways that you can start pushing onwards towards your fitness and health goals.

The first one of these allows you to start in the comfort of your own surroundings, to make you feel a little more comfortable as you begin and the other more dominantly begins within the gym environment.

Bodyweight training has long been a cornerstone of fitness and has in recent years, become one of the biggest exercise trends.

Why? Well, it’s so easily accessible that you can literally do it anywhere, at any time, on any day.

There is no equipment needed, nor is there the need for a gym membership you may not use and may be just wasting your money on.

Over the years, we’ve posted workout after workout on our social media platforms and time and again they have proven our most popular uploads due to the points mentioned above.

It’s doable anywhere, by anyone.

This type of training has huge upsides and huge benefits including helping to increase lean muscle, even more so when combined with a nutrition plan that is sustainable and consistent.

Add a bit of cardio in and you’ll get a little more bang for your buck.

It’s a little simpler introduction to the world of strength training and can be adapted over and over again to suit any individual and all fitness levels.

Strength training has finally risen to the fore within the fitness landscape in the last couple of years as a form of training that should be included in all programming, regardless of gender.

As a facility that has a massively female dominant clientele, we are huge advocates of strength training and its benefits.

Strength training is crucial to the maintenance of our bodies, evermore so as we age.

Strength training helps to preserves muscle mass and increase our metabolism and in turn, burn calories even when you are at rest.

As ever, look to seek out a good, knowledgeable coach to take you through a thorough, structured programme, especially if you’re a beginner.

Embrace strength training to the full.

You’ll be glad you did.