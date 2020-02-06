Here are the five of the most interesting buildings in Lancashire

Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham, FY8 4JX'Lytham Hall is one the finest Georgian houses in Lancashire. It was once the ancestral home of the colourful Clifton Family, spanning over four centuries. It is a Grade I listed building, so is therefore of significant local and national interest. The site and its 80 acres of parkland are of great archaeological interest dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks. Visit www.lythamhall.org.uk/

