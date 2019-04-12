Here are some fun family things to do in Lancashire this Easter Stuck for ideas on where to go? Check out these family days out. 1. Bowland Wild Boar Park, Chipping Bowland Wild Boar Park, near Chipping, reopens on Good Friday, after a temporary closure during change of ownership.'The park has a wide variety of animals, tractor rides and a play area jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Madame Tussauds, in Blackpool Mingle with the stars at Madame Tussauds, in Blackpool.'There are more than 80 life-like wax figures of people from film, TV, music and sport. Prices from 15.50 online. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Happy Mount Park, Morecambe Youngsters can enjoy getting wet in the splash park, have a go at the adventure golf, take a miniature train ride through the park, or bounce on the trampolines jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Clitheroe Castle Clitheroe Castle and its tells the story of Clitheroe and its surrounding area.'The experience includes explorer back packs and searches, oral history recordings and the Victorian kitchen.'Prices 4.50 for adults and 3.40 concessions. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2