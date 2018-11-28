Help needed to secure future of Chipping charity

An appeal has been launched to recruit new members to a long established Lancashire charity committee which improves the lives of local elderly residents.

The plea for help with CHAOS (Chipping Voluntary Old People Welfare Committee) has been made by its chairman Martin Butters.

He said: “The CHAOS committee organise a Christmas party for over a hundred people, a day out during the summer that includes a meal and usually entry to an attraction somewhere and a number of shopping trips throughout the year.”

The problem is that the organising committee members are getting older and want new younger people to join the committee.

Martin said: “If we don’t get some younger people stepping up to join the CHAOS committee and taking over the helm, in time CHAOS will cease to exist.”

He continued: “There’s a lot happening for a lot of people. All this takes planning and organising and we have a wonderful committee who give up their time to help, bake cakes, serve at the party and carry out all manner of tasks.

“All the people on the committee bar two are over 60 themselves and many are in their 80s. It’s just got to the point where we need new blood.”

One of the charity’s main fundraisers, a popular car boot sale at Chipping Steam Fair has already been cancelled. Martin explained: “It had become too big an ask, not just on the day helping, but setting up, gathering stuff and organising cover and then finally clearing up afterwards. It’s a great shame we had to do this but it just got too much for us.”

He added: “We need younger people with new ideas, new visions, who will make sure that the older generations in our village and surrounding area continue to enjoy what we offer, We’re looking to people to join the committee, to plan events, top get involved and in the end obviously to take over.“

The charity covers Chipping and surrounding areas and Martin said: “Anyone over sixty living in Chipping, Leagram, Little Bowland, Chaigley or Thornley can come on our events and if only one of a partnership is over sixty we allow both to come, and anyone who has moved away from those areas into sheltered accommodation can still come.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Martin on 01995 61586. The next event for CHAOS is a Christmas shopping trip to Boundary Mill, Colne.