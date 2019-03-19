Heartwarming tributes to Clitheroe businessman and father-of-six

Tributes have been paid to a “kind-hearted and loving” Clitheroe father-of-six and businessman who died aged 62.

A well-respected and popular man, Mr Sadaqat Ali, who originally came from Pakistan to Clitheroe aged four years old, was well-known for running Sultan’s Fast Food Delivery in Whalley Road.

He married young in 1972 at the age of 16 to Razia Begum, from Rawal Pindi, in Pakistan. The couple had six children - five daughters and a son.

On leaving school, Mr Ali worked for various firms. These included Castle Casting Metal developments, Clitheroe Limited and Castle Dubling. He was also a textile mill worker in Chatburn, a warehouse worker for John Lewis before running the take-away in Whalley Road. More recently he worked as an assistant at the Sita recycling centre and began delivering parcel for Hermis last year.

Outside work, Mr Ali was instrumental in the launch of a Madrassah (Islamic educational institution) in Clitheroe, enabling the town’s small Muslim community and their children to learn to read and understand the Quran.

He also played a key part in the long-running campaign for the opening of a mosque at The Mount.

He died on March 1st and a funeral service was held at The Mount, before burial at Pleasington Cemetery in Blackburn.

Paying tribute to her husband of 43 years, Razia, said: “He was hard working and the best husband anyone can ask for. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Ali’s siblings are heartbroken and have spoken very highly of him. They fondly remember him as a patient and soft-hearted brother who always had their best interests at heart.

His children have also paid tribute. They said: “He was an incredibly great father to us all.

“His strong Islamic morals and principles gave him the strength to provide us always with the necessities of life, a wall of trust and security, patience to always make time to listen to all six of us.

“He was a protective father, affectionate and always respectful towards our mother. He will be remembered in our thoughts and prayers always and by the local, close community.”