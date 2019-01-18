Views of Parkinson's Nursing Service users sought

NHS East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group is seeking the views of people who use the Parkinson’s Nursing Service.

This is to ensure that the CCG commissions the right services and explores what we can do to make these services even better.

The Parkinson's service supports patients and families with a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson's. It offers specialist nursing assessment and advice on the management of Parkinson's.

A community based service that supports patients in clinics throughout East Lancashire, it also offers home, hospital and care home visits. The service is open Monday through to Friday.

A CCG spokesman said: "We would be grateful to hear your views if you have used this service (as a patient or carer), or if you have any experience of the services e.g. as a health care professional.

"We are asking three questions: 1. What do you like about the service? 2. What, if anything could we do better? 3. Is there anything else you would like to tell us about the service?"

Feedback can be submitted via any of the following methods:

Online survey – https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ParkinsonNurses

communications.eastlancsccg@nhs.net

Phone: 01282 644627

Writing: FREEPOST NHS East Lancashire CCG