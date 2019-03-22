New children's play area for East Lancashire hospital

A new play area has been opened for families at one of our local hospitals.

Joined onto the Children’s Unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, the play area is the product of precision planning by East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the kindness of locally based national company the EG Group. T

he generous donation of around £100,000 has fully funded the exterior play area and its equipment. The work was also supplemented by the generous donations of time, labour and materials from a number of other organisations which paid for the enabling work on the interior play room and new toys

Director of Nursing for ELHT Chris Pearson said: “I am so excited about this as we have waited a long time for an outside play area and this is just wonderful.

"We have a number of children with long term conditions for whom the hospital has become somewhat of a second home. This play area will make a huge difference to the time that they and their families, including siblings spend on the Children’s Unit. Thank you so much to EG Group.”

The new area is vibrant and cheerful and completely secure for the children. It will also encourage children to be more active, aiding a quicker recovery.

EG Group’s commercial director Ilyas Munshi added: “This is one of a number of donations we have made to our local hospital. It is especially pleasing to be able to provide this lovely play area for the youngest patients, giving them access to fresh air and exercise and making their hospital stay that little bit better.”