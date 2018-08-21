Hospital food and cleanliness praised in new report

Top marks for food, cleanliness, hygiene and disability friendly environment have been awarded to East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in the Patient-Led Assessment of the Care Environment report for 2018.

Compiled from reports by 85 independent inspectors during spring 2018, the Trust’s food rating rose to 84.88%, a significant boost on the previous year’s score of 81.94%.

A significant factor in this improvement was ELHT’s new hydration and nutrition strategy, which has improved the nutritional value of food served at each of its five hospitals.

ELHT also achieved high scores for cleanliness and condition, appearance and maintenance, which remain over 90% (94.40% and 91.86% respectively).

Trust chief executive Kevin McGee said: “We welcome the inspections which gave people the opportunity to view for themselves our facilities and score them against national standards.

“We are pleased with the results which are proof that our staff are working hard to provide the highest standards possible, although we know there is more work to be done.”