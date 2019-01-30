Funding boost for Lancashire projects seeking black and Asian organ donors

Three Lancashire projects calling for black and Asian people to become life-saving organ donors will be boosted by Government funding.

One Voice Blackburn CIC, East Lancashire Community Action Project and Lancashire BME Network are among 25 projects which will share £140,000 in funding from a Community Investment Scheme.

The scheme, led by NHS Blood and Transplant, aims to break down myths and barriers and increase support for organ donation among black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

Jackie Doyle-Price, Health Minister, said: “The projects receiving funding will spread the message about the priceless gift of organ donation up and down the country - at a community level, where it has the strongest impact.

“If you are black or Asian, you will wait on average half a year longer for a matching donor than if you are white. Those six months could be a matter of life or death. We must address this by empowering communities to own the conversation around organ donation.

“Giving the gift of an organ is a deeply personal decision and I hope that the projects funded through this scheme will help people to make an informed choice.”