Bright future ahead for paediatricians in East Lancashire

The paediatric department at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has been rated best in the North West for training specialist child doctors.

The award comes after trainee doctors from Health Education England (North West) evaluated the training experience they received at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General hospitals, and nominated the East Lancashire department for a ‘PAFTA’ – the Paediatric Awards For Training Achievements.

Dr Chris Gardner, clinical director for Paediatrics at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is fantastic news to know that the commitment and enthusiasm of our paediatric team is recognised by Health Education England (North West) and our trainee doctors as being second to none in the North West.

“To hear that training for paediatricians at East Lancashire Hospitals is so highly regarded, in the face of stiff competition from hospitals across the north west including more than one specialist children’s hospital, is truly magnificent and a real feather in our cap.”

The PAFTAs recognise and nominate junior and senior trainee doctors, educational supervisors and hospital training departments who demonstrate excellence in their work, exemplary team working and support to peers alongside patients/families.

“The enthusiasm of our paediatric doctors in the face of huge challenges has very obviously rubbed off on our trainees and this is excellent news for the health of the young people of East Lancashire,” said ELHT consultant paediatrician and tutor Dr Ana Del Rio.

The PAFTAs recognise junior and senior trainee doctors, educational supervisors and hospital training departments who demonstrate excellence in their work, exemplary team working and support to peers alongside patients/families.

“It is with great pride that we announce this year's winner for Best Training Unit as the East Lancashire Hospitals’ Paediatric Unit – a thoroughly deserved accolade for a dedicated, talented and hard-working service,” said the North West PAFTA trainee committee.

The whole ELHT Paediatric Department is hoping to be named best in England when the national PAFTA awards are presented in May.