Ambulance chief to 'retire' - weeks after service is branded a 'shambles'

Ambulance service chief executive Derek Cartwright is to leave his role, it can be revealed.

His departure was confirmed by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) this morning, with a full statement expected later.

A spokeswoman said Mr Cartwright is 'retiring' and said he was not doing interviews.

In January, the service was described as a 'shambles' during a debate in Parliament, with one union representative saying the knock-off effect on patients was 'not acceptable' as NWAS came under scrutiny for failing to hit response time targets.

The government’s shadow minister for housing Tony Lloyd claimed not enough ambulances were getting to seriously ill people on time.

He said: “The sad reality is that the North West Ambulance Service is a shambles. That, of itself, underlies something much more serious – as a shambles, it is of course putting people’s lives at risk.

“This is simply unacceptable in modern Britain.”

In response, NWAS said he was referring to ‘out-of-date’ targets that were not comparable to new measures brought in back in August.

A spokeswoman said: “We are not only monitored by the timeliness of our response, but also a number of clinical outcomes that check the level of care that we give to our patients and for those who perform well.

“It measures our care for patients who have suffered a stroke, heart attack, or cardiac arrest.

“We acknowledge that our performance against the national standards has not been as good as we would like but we would like to assure the public that much is being done to improve this."

More to follow