Head is proud of Ribblesdale's 'remarkable ' results

The headteacher of Ribblesdale High School Technology College is delighted after his pupils achieved "incredible outcomes".

The wait was over for the nervous pupils this morning who came into the Clitheroe school to pick up their GCSE results.

Cerys Hughes

GCSEs are now graded on a new scale of 9 to 1, with 9 the highest grade (rather than A* to G for the old GCSEs).

Proud headteacher, Mr Stephen Cox, paid tribute to the hard work of his pupils. He said: "We are incredibly proud of the remarkable results our pupils have achieved this year. Despite the

challenges faced by new style GCSEs, our pupils have achieved some incredible outcomes. Their hard work, accompanied by the dedication and support of their teachers and parents has led to superb GCSE grades for so many of our pupils. I wish each of them the very best success for their future, whether the next steps are further education or training.

Among those celebrating were Cerys Hughes, who achieved 9 grade 9s and an A*. She discovered she was in the top 1% of achievers around the country. She said: “I’m so happy and relieved. I just didn’t think it was possible – the physics and science exams were so hard.” Cerys will go onto Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth-Form to complete her A-levels in further maths, maths, computer studies, economics and politics. She hopes to then go onto LSE to study economics.

Ruth Higham and Paul Hopkins

Elly Shuttleworth achieved 2 9s, 2 8s, a 7, a 6 and a 7/8 for double science and an A*. “I’m over the moon – so relieved and happy," she commented. Elly will go on to Burnley College and study art, physics and maths and would like to become an architect.

Ruth Higham achieved 4 9s, an 8, and 8/7, a 7 and a 6. “It feels like I’ve picked up someone else’s results – I’m absolutely delighted.” Ruth will go on to CRGS to do A levels in art, politics, RE and French

Paul Hopkins achieved 2 9s, 3 8s, 4 7s a 6 and a B. He said: “I just feel very happy and surprised at what I’ve got.” Paul will go on to study A-levels in maths, biology, geography and psychology at CRGS.

Harvey Manley achieved 3 9s, 4 8s, 2 7s and a 6. “I’m pleased and relieved and looking forward to my A-levels.” Harvey will study A-levels in maths, chemistry and economics.

Elly Shuttleworth