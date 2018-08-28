Have your say on the future of Valley policing

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is asking residents for their views on policing as pressures on the service grow and resources continue to reduce.

The commissioner has launched an online survey and announced a series of roadshow events to ask residents’ views on priorities around crime and policing.

These will continue to inform his Police and Crime Plan which sets out how the police and community safety partners work together to keep Lancashire safe.



In addition, a series of Let’s Talk Policing events are taking place across the county. The commissioner will be at the Sainsbury’s store in Clitheroe on Thursday, September 6th, between 10am and noon, giving Ribble Valley residents a chance to talk to him about policing in the rural borough.