Have your say on the future of Ribble Valley's economy

Boosting the local economy is the subject of a plan being drawn up by Ribble Valley Borough Council.



The public is invited to have their say on the draft economic development plan, which outlines numerous actions around five key themes: people, places, business support and growth, connectivity and tourism.

The plan was drawn up in consultation with the Ribble Valley Economic Partnership, comprising the borough council and business sector, which meets quarterly to inform the council’s economic development work.

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “We have an established record of working in partnership with business and community groups to promote economic growth and wellbeing.

“The partnership has got the ball rolling with this draft economic development plan and now it is the turn of residents, community groups and businesses to have their say.

“We look forward to receiving the community’s views and ideas on how we can work together to boost economic growth in the borough.”

The plan is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk and comments should be made by 5pm on Wednesday, July 31st, to regeneration@ribblevalley.gov.uk or Regeneration Department, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA.

Further details on the draft plan or the Ribble Valley Economic Partnership are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk or 01200 425111.