Have a brew with the crew for air ambulance charity

The North West Air Ambulance Charity is asking you to join its life-saving crew for a well-deserved cuppa as it launches Brew With The Crew, a campaign to help raise awareness and funds.

The charity will bring the North West together over tea, coffee and biscuits to support its vital local service, and raise a mug in honour of its air ambulance crew.

Andy Duncan, Lead Helicopter Emergency Medical Service Paramedic at the charity, said: “It’s become quite a fond joke among our team that as soon as we pop the kettle on at base, we usually get called out to a mission.

"There are never any grumbles though – the crew understand their hard work and swift response often makes the difference between life or death. It’s a challenging, amazing job, which we wouldn’t be able to complete without the support the charity receives. We’re really hoping the North West will come together for Brew With The Crew and be part of making a real difference to their local air ambulance service.”

Make sure you register for a Brew With The Crew pack in time for October 15th – 21st when the charity invites you to host an afternoon tea in the office, arrange a coffee morning at home or maybe grab a mug of hot choc on a break.

By signing up to register, you’ll receive a free fund-raising pack that comes complete with games, recipes, bunting and much more.

You can get your Brew with the Crew pack from www.nwaa.net/bwtc, by calling 0800 587 4570 or contacting fundraising@nwaa.net.