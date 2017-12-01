Habiba is all smiles after meeting idol Sam Thompson!

When The Mall, Blackburn, announced it would be hosting a meet and greet session with “Made in Chelsea” and “Celebrity Big Brother” star Sam Thompson, Habiba Ali, from Clitheroe, made sure she was there!

Habiba was overwhelmed when he gave her a huge hug and signed autographs for her. She said: “It has been fantastic to see Sam today and he is even more handsome in person!”

The meet and greets were organised as part of the celebrations of Blackburn’s Christmas Lights Switch on event. Laura Diffey, Marketing Manager at The Mall Blackburn, said: “I am delighted that Habiba got to meet Sam.”