Guide helps people make the most of the Forest of Bowland

A brand new guide to the Forest of Bowland has been launched, packed with information and ideas for exploring this fantastic Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Local businesses, event organisers and community members celebrated the release of Discover Bowland 2018 at Gisburn Forest recently – and got the chance to try out Champion Bowland’s four-wheel drive, electric Tramper vehicle at the same time.

Angela Beech and Michelle O'Toole, of Gisburn Forest Hub Caf, trying out the Champion Bowland Tramper vehicle. Photo by Mark Sutcliffe.

With everything from walking routes and wildlife features to traditional countryside skills, archaeology and local food, the 2018 guide is packed with information about the AONB.

“New for this year are two Bowland Itineraries,” said Hetty Byrne, the AONB’s Sustainable Tourism Officer. “The first in a series of five planned over the next 18 months, the itineraries provide inspiration for short breaks in the area, highlighting suggestions on what to do and where to eat and stay. And thanks to local businesses – all part of Bowland’s Sustainable Tourism Network – there are offers and discounts a-plenty.”

The guide also includes this year’s Festival Bowland programme, which lists a host of events between February and October. From springtime moorland walks to Morris dancing and from stone carving to spooky night-time storytelling, the Festival Bowland programme is a great opportunity to explore this beautiful part of Lancashire and North Yorkshire.

Angela Beech and Michelle O’Toole, managers of the Hub Café, said: “We were delighted to host the launch of this year’s Discover Bowland guide and to tell people about our activities and plans for the future. It was also a great opportunity for people to try out Champion Bowland’s off-road Tramper buggy, which visitors can use on a special trail here. It’s a great way for those with limited mobility to enjoy the forest with their families.”

The new guide is available from local Tourist Information Centres and a range of local businesses, or by visiting www.forestofbowland.com

The Tramper at Gisburn Forest can be booked in advance by contacting the Hub café on 01200 446387 or by emailing gisburncafe@outlook.com