Guests and civic dignitaries raise a toast to Ribblesdale Rotary

President Jeff Marshall welcomed guests, visiting Rotarians, and fellow members of Ribblesdale Rotary to its 41st charter anniversary dinner held at Mitton Hall.

Guests included Rotary District Governor, Mary Bradley, Coun. Pam Dowson, Clitheroe Town Mayor, Paul Harrison, chairman of Clitheroe Round Table, John Wilkinson, president of Clitheroe Lions, Tricia Newmark, president of Ribblesdale Inner Wheel, and David Wymer, president elect of Clitheroe Rotary, who toasted the success of Ribblesdale Rotary.

The charter night celebrations.

The guest speaker was Tony Cann CBE, DL, LLB (Hons), who gave an insightful talk about the importance of education.

The event also afforded an opportunity for DG Mary Bradley to present the prestigious award of a Paul Harris Fellow to Ribblesdale Rotarian, Prof. John Sharp, who was clearly surprised and left speechless for once on this occasion.