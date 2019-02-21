Green-fingered Ribble Valley pupils create new woodland

Green-fingered pupils from Bowland High School have planted 200 trees in the Ribble Valley to benefit rivers and wildlife.

A “tree-mendous” amount of work was completed by a hardworking group of Year 10 pupils who swapped the classroom for the outdoors and carried out the work as part of their Community Challenge Day.

Teamwork to create a new woodland

The teenagers were accompanied by fellow pupils completing their Level 2 BTEC Environment and Countryside qualification.

Everyone assisted volunteers from the borough’s environmental charity, Ribble Rivers Trust, to create a new woodland along Twiston Beck.

Mr Richard Spencer, from the Grindleton-based school, said: “This collaboration with Ribble Rivers Trust, in an environment local to the school, gives the pupils purposeful hands-on experience.

“Twiston Beck was an ideal setting and the pupils enjoyed the work.”

The woodland is one of a number of new woods being created as part of the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership Scheme, led by the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team and funded mainly through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

During the tree-planting session, some students also learned how to determine the age of a tree with Alison Cross, Outdoor Learning Officer for the LPS.

Speaking about the importance of trees, Ellie Brown from RRT, said: “Not only do trees provide great habitat for our local wildlife, both in-river and on land, they also filter water before it reaches watercourses, helping to keep our rivers healthy.

“They reduce the risk of flooding by soaking up rainwater, and they produce oxygen and store carbon, helping to keep our air clean and combat climate change respectively.”

If you fancy getting involved with tree planting, the Trust holds regular volunteer days that anyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend or requires more details is asked to e-mail admin@ribbletrust.com