Great start for Clitheroe Castle parkrun

Clitheroe Castle parkrun has been launched in spectacular style with glorious weather and perfect running conditions for the first two events held at the end of this month.

More than 150 participants of all ages and abilities have turned up so far to run, walk and jog around the grounds of Clitheroe Castle with over 40 of these being new to parkrun.

The parkrun in Clitheroe has, so far, been blessed with glorious weather.

All runners have enjoyed getting to grips with the undulating, varied and scenic five lap 5km course.

Clitheroe Castle parkrun is a free, timed, weekly 5km run which takes place every Saturday morning at 9am with participants meeting at the bandstand from 8-45am.

A national organisation aimed at getting more people fit and active, parkrun offer free, safe, timed runs every week in parks around the UK and the world.

The events are open to all although participants need to register with parkrun before attending their first event.

Some of the Clitheroe Castle parkrun volunteers.

The events are organised by volunteers, who don’t even need to be runners. Each event requires a team of helpers carrying out a variety of duties to make sure the event runs smoothly.

The Saturday Clitheroe Castle parkrun event follows hot on the heels of the popular Sunday Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun held at 9am every Sunday for children aged four to 14.

Further details of both events can be found on the parkrun website http://www.parkrun.com/

Clitheroe Castle parkrun has been established and organised entirely by volunteers from local running groups – Clitheroe Castle Running Group and Ribble Valley Runners – with fantastic support from Ribble Valley Borough Council which has provided full funding for the event.

Some of the runners in Clitheroe Castle grounds.