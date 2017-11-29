Great line up of artists at Christmas concert

Singers from Clitheroe will star in a festive concert next Thursday.

Clitheroe Pop Choir's Christmas show is being staged at the United Reformed Church, Moor Lane, on Thursday, December 7th, at 7-30pm.

Susan Sykora, of the pop choir, said: "We have a great line up of artists appearing with us - professional guitar/vocalist Hannah Rose, local singers Scarlett and Neve Dickinson and also Jo Harding from Clitheroe Books on Moor Lane will be reading poetry especially written for the occasion."

Tickets, which are available from Voila florists on Moor Lane and cost £6, include wine and nibbles. Accompanied children are free.

All proceeds are to help support the church building project.