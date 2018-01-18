Grants on offer for young achievers and community groups

Cash is up for grabs for equipment and tuition by budding young sports people, performance artists and community groups in Ribble Valley.

Arts and culture groups in the borough can also apply for funding for projects that boost community wellbeing.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched its 2018 sports and arts excellence grants scheme to help youngsters excel in sport, dance, drama and music.

The scheme has supported numerous young Ribble Valley athletes and performance artists at county and national level over the years, including Olympians Jon Schofield and Samantha Murray.

Cash is also available for capital purchases by sports, community and village hall groups.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “The biggest issue for young people and their parents in pursuing their chosen activity is the cost of instruction, transport and equipment, and we hope that by helping towards these costs young people will be able to reach their potential.

“Funds are also available for the hard-working sports and community groups, where many of these young people start their careers.”

The grants will be available from April 2018 for sport, dance, drama and music (instrumental and voice), with priority given to those with a strong track record in their chosen discipline and working towards formal qualifications.

Arts and culture groups in Ribble Valley are also invited to apply for funding for projects that boost community wellbeing.

The cash is up for grabs as match funding for projects that improve arts activity in the borough, particularly for the disadvantaged and those with access difficulties.

Projects across the arts spectrum will be considered, including theatre, dance, music, comedy, film, photography, fine art, craft and creative writing.

Grants of up to £3,000 will be available for up to 50 per cent of the cost of the scheme, but not for maintenance or running costs, and are only available to not-for-profit organisations.

Coun. Carefoot added: “The aim of the arts development grants is to invest in the development and improvement of arts activity in the borough, particularly projects that promote culture, health and wellbeing, and tackle rural isolation.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, January 26th, and application packs are available from Olwen Heap on 01200 414408, or at ribblevalley.gov.uk.